    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak makes surprise visit to Kyiv

    01:11
    Russia accused of looting millions worth of art in Kherson Museum

    02:37

  • Ukrainian girl relearns to walk, copes with impacts of war

    02:14

  • Ukrainian investigators are 'on the ground' in Poland as Zelenskyy looks for 'off-ramp'

    01:32

  • Zelenskyy disputes claim that missile that fell in Poland was from Ukraine

    04:57

  • Zelenskyy insists missile strike in Poland didn't come from Ukraine

    02:32

  • Dashcam video captures 'Russian missile strike' in Dnipro, Ukraine

    00:27

  • Biden, Zelenskyy are at odds over Polish border explosion

    01:16

  • Deadly border explosion likely Ukrainian air defense misfire, Poland’s president says

    02:17

  • Biden says missile that landed in Poland was ‘unlikely’ fired from Russia

    02:58

  • NATO says Poland missile strike was not fired by Russia

    02:04

  • Russia ultimately responsible for Poland blast, NATO chief says

    01:05

  • NATO: ‘No indication’ Russia fired missile into Poland, killing two

    04:39

  • NATO: Blast in Poland likely caused by Ukrainian defense missile

    02:52

  • 'I saw this monstrous black cloud': Eyewitness saw blast near Poland's border with Ukraine

    01:12

  • German chancellor calls for Polish explosion probe

    02:01

  • Turkish president accepts Russia's word that its missile did not strike Poland

    02:28

  • President Biden addresses reported missile strike in Poland

    06:12

  • Poland investigating deadly explosion along Ukraine border

    02:35

  • Biden, world leaders condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at G-20 summit in Indonesia

    05:05

NBC News

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak makes surprise visit to Kyiv

01:11

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made an unannounced visit to the Kyiv, Ukraine where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Sunak reaffirmed the U.K.’s continued support for Ukraine, which has received nearly $3 billion in military aid from Britain.Nov. 19, 2022

