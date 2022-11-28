Watch: Singer Dua Lipa receives Albanian citizenship

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, who was born in London in 1995 to immigrant Albanian parents from Kosovo, was granted Albanian citizenship on Sunday in the capital Tirana.Nov. 28, 2022

