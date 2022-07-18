IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Doorbell video shows UPS driver collapse in extreme Arizona heat

    01:11
  • Now Playing

    British trains struggle to cope with record-breaking heat wave

    01:28
  • UP NEXT

    Extreme heat across the world could break records

    01:22

  • Britain declares first ever national heat emergency

    01:38

  • Brutal heat wave impacting more than 20 million across US

    01:55

  • Thousands evacuated from southwestern France as heat wave sparks wildfires

    01:07

  • Scorching summer heat leaves some regions in triple-digits

    01:09

  • Southwest Virginia recovers after intense flooding

    01:45

  • Dozens of missing persons from Virginia flooding have been located, no fatalities

    01:44

  • Europe hit with sweltering heat and extreme temperatures

    03:35

  • Dozens missing after devastating flood tears through Virginia

    03:28

  • Local residents battle wildfires in Portugal amid European heat wave

    01:22

  • At least 40 people unaccounted after flash flooding in Virginia

    01:39

  • Sweltering heat, record-high temps stretch from Plains to Northeast

    03:19

  • Firefighters battle wildfires amid heat wave in Portugal

    00:59

  • Firefighters make progress in fight to save sequoias in Yosemite

    03:54

  • Watch: Zookeepers keep elephants cool with high-powered hose amid British heat wave

    00:48

  • Race to save ancient sequoias from fast-spreading fire in Yosemite

    03:40

  • Female storm chasers hunt down twisters and break barriers

    03:47

  • How to stay safe from lightning strikes this summer

    02:19

NBC News

British trains struggle to cope with record-breaking heat wave

01:28

Britain’s Met Office has issued its first ever “extreme heat” warning as temperatures could soar to 104F across parts of the country. The potentially record-breaking temperatures are threatening the country’s rail system, which “it wasn’t built to cope with,” a U.K. minister said.July 18, 2022

  • Doorbell video shows UPS driver collapse in extreme Arizona heat

    01:11
  • Now Playing

    British trains struggle to cope with record-breaking heat wave

    01:28
  • UP NEXT

    Extreme heat across the world could break records

    01:22

  • Britain declares first ever national heat emergency

    01:38

  • Brutal heat wave impacting more than 20 million across US

    01:55

  • Thousands evacuated from southwestern France as heat wave sparks wildfires

    01:07

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All