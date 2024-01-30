IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Broadway icon Chita Rivera dies at 91 years old

NBC News

Broadway icon Chita Rivera dies at 91 years old

02:09

Chita Rivera, star of “West Side Story,” “Chicago,” and “Kiss of the Spider Woman” has died at 91 years old. Rivera's daughter, Lisa Mordente, told NBC News her mother died "after a brief illness." NBC's Reheema Ellis looks back on the Broadway icon's career through the years.Jan. 30, 2024

    Broadway icon Chita Rivera dies at 91 years old

