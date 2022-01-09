Bronx fire caused by portable space heater leaves 19 dead
19 are dead including nine children after a fire at a Bronx, N.Y., apartment building. The blaze was caused by a malfunctioning portable space heater. New York Gov. Hochul announced that she will establish a victims compensations fund to help with burial costs and finding new housing. After noting the large immigrant community Mayor Adams urged residents to come forward for assistance and reassured them that names will not be turned over to ICE.Jan. 9, 2022
