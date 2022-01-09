IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Bronx fire caused by portable space heater leaves 19 dead

    Drone video shows 27 rescued from floating ice chunk in Wisconsin

  • 19 dead in Bronx apartment fire, including 9 children

  • Bronx fire survivor describes 'scary' experience of escaping building filled with flames

  • Bronx fire ‘horrific, painful’ for New York City says Mayor Adams

  • Virginia police say ‘shopping cart killer' may be tied to fifth murder

  • Mother, siblings charged in death of 6-year-old Chicago boy

  • 'You wanted Harry in your corner': Biden remembers Sen. Reid at memorial service

  • Obama: Sen. Harry Reid always chose progress

  • Virginia police identify 2 more victims in 'shopping cart killer' case

  • Missouri man sentenced to 28 years for murdering wife

  • Texas woman puts son with Covid in trunk of car to prevent exposure

  • 'Nothing so frightening as a fire': Biden speaks to families impacted by Colorado wildfires

  • Watch: SeaWorld team rescue sea lion along San Diego freeway

  • Women discover Apple AirTags allegedly being used to track them

  • California college student missing after canoeing in ocean

  • Millions across Northeast hit by winter storm

  • Three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery sentenced to life

  • Supreme Court hears arguments on Biden administration’s vaccine, mask mandate

  • One man dead after North Carolina road rage shooting

Bronx fire caused by portable space heater leaves 19 dead

19 are dead including nine children after a fire at a Bronx, N.Y., apartment building. The blaze was caused by a malfunctioning portable space heater. New York Gov. Hochul announced that she will establish a victims compensations fund to help with burial costs and finding new housing. After noting the large immigrant community Mayor Adams urged residents to come forward for assistance and reassured them that names will not be turned over to ICE.Jan. 9, 2022

