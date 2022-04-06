IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Police won't be charged in death of Amir Locke, Black man killed during no-knock warrant

    Popular Brooklyn LGBTQ+ bar targeted in arson attack

    Advocates fight back as legislators ramp up bans on trans student athletes

  • Biden administration announces gender-neutral X passports will be available 

  • 'Say Gay' billboard appears on same day Florida Gov. DeSantis signs controversial bill into law

  • Dog in North Carolina abandoned by owners for being 'gay' adopted by gay couple

  • Family of transgender girl relieved after Indiana governor vetoes controversial sports ban

  • Seattle Pride drops Amazon parade sponsorship

  • Disney employees stage walkout over 'Don't Say Gay' bill

  • DeSantis declares Florida swimmer winner over Lia Thomas

  • Body of missing transgender activist found on Lake Michigan shore

  • Parents and Teachers in Florida Debate So-Called “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

  • Iowa trans athlete speaks out against new law: All we want is just to be included

  • El Paso, Texas, hair salon offers safe space for transgender community as part of 'Strands of Trans'

  • Fashion week in Arkansas highlights trans, nonbinary and intersex models

  • Texas parent speaks on Gov. Abbott’s push for investigations into gender-affirming care

  • Court battle over Texas transgender family investigations continues

  • ACLU sues Texas for alleged investigations of transgender kids' families

  • Biden: ‘Onslaught’ of state laws targeting transgender Americans ‘simply wrong’

  • Florida House passes bill limiting classroom discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation

  • Inside the effort to ban conversion therapy

Popular Brooklyn LGBTQ+ bar targeted in arson attack

Police say a man dressed in black walked into the bar with a canister of gasoline and started the fire while three employees were still inside. WNBC's Erica Byfield reports.April 6, 2022

