Popular Brooklyn LGBTQ+ bar targeted in arson attack

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Popular Brooklyn LGBTQ+ bar targeted in arson attack01:25
UP NEXT
Advocates fight back as legislators ramp up bans on trans student athletes03:14
Biden administration announces gender-neutral X passports will be available 03:11
'Say Gay' billboard appears on same day Florida Gov. DeSantis signs controversial bill into law01:52
Dog in North Carolina abandoned by owners for being 'gay' adopted by gay couple03:07
Family of transgender girl relieved after Indiana governor vetoes controversial sports ban01:42
Seattle Pride drops Amazon parade sponsorship02:19
Disney employees stage walkout over 'Don't Say Gay' bill03:19
DeSantis declares Florida swimmer winner over Lia Thomas02:44
Body of missing transgender activist found on Lake Michigan shore01:38
Parents and Teachers in Florida Debate So-Called “Don’t Say Gay” Bill02:30
Iowa trans athlete speaks out against new law: All we want is just to be included03:57
El Paso, Texas, hair salon offers safe space for transgender community as part of 'Strands of Trans'01:35
Fashion week in Arkansas highlights trans, nonbinary and intersex models04:04
Texas parent speaks on Gov. Abbott’s push for investigations into gender-affirming care14:11
Court battle over Texas transgender family investigations continues01:20
ACLU sues Texas for alleged investigations of transgender kids' families03:00
Biden: ‘Onslaught’ of state laws targeting transgender Americans ‘simply wrong’01:02
Florida House passes bill limiting classroom discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation03:30
Inside the effort to ban conversion therapy06:00
Popular Brooklyn LGBTQ+ bar targeted in arson attack01:25
Police say a man dressed in black walked into the bar with a canister of gasoline and started the fire while three employees were still inside. WNBC's Erica Byfield reports.April 6, 2022
Now Playing
Popular Brooklyn LGBTQ+ bar targeted in arson attack01:25
UP NEXT
Advocates fight back as legislators ramp up bans on trans student athletes03:14
Biden administration announces gender-neutral X passports will be available 03:11
'Say Gay' billboard appears on same day Florida Gov. DeSantis signs controversial bill into law01:52
Dog in North Carolina abandoned by owners for being 'gay' adopted by gay couple03:07
Family of transgender girl relieved after Indiana governor vetoes controversial sports ban01:42