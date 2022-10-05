Brother of kidnapped California family pleads for help in search

The family members of the kidnapped California family asked the public for help in the search for 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents, Jasleen Kaur, 27, and Jasdeep Singh, 36, and the baby’s uncle, Amandeep Singh, 39. The Merced County sheriff said there is a suspect in custody, but he is unconscious after a suicide attempt.Oct. 5, 2022