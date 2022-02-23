'We need answers': Brother of man shot to death by Louisiana sheriff's deputies calls for release of bodycam footage

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Two Jefferson Parish deputies were fired and arrested on charges of manslaughter following the shooting death of Daniel Vallee. WDSU's Shay O'Connor reports.Feb. 23, 2022
