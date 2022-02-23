IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

'We need answers': Brother of man shot to death by Louisiana sheriff's deputies calls for release of bodycam footage

02:21

Two Jefferson Parish deputies were fired and arrested on charges of manslaughter following the shooting death of Daniel Vallee. WDSU's Shay O'Connor reports.Feb. 23, 2022

