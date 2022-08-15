IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Brothers killed when SUV slams into North Carolina restaurant

01:41

Police say two brothers eating breakfast inside a Wilson, N.C., Hardee's were killed when an SUV slammed into the building. WRAL's Leslie Moreno reports.Aug. 15, 2022

