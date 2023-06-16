IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Brothers reunited after deadly migrant boat shipwreck in Greece

Video shows the emotional moment two brothers reunited after an overcrowded fishing boat carrying hundreds of migrants sank off the coast of Greece. At least 78 people were killed in the shipwreck but hundreds more, including children, are feared dead.June 16, 2023

