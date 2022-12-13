IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    BTS star Jin starts national service in South Korea

    01:16
  • UP NEXT

    Beijing residents welcome easing of Covid curbs

    01:00

  • Mongolian protesters call alleged illegal coal sales to China 'theft'

    00:36

  • Shanghai residents welcome easing of China's Covid curbs

    00:48

  • Chinese President Xi honors Jiang Zemin at memorial

    01:05

  • Beijing residents give eased Covid curbs cautious thumbs up

    01:00

  • Video shows violent protests in Guangzhou, southern China

    00:41

  • Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin dies aged 96

    00:50

  • After Covid protests, Shanghai residents line up again for testing

    00:58

  • Video shows BBC journalist forcibly detained at Covid protest in Shanghai

    00:49

  • Veteran politician Anwar Ibrahim sworn in as prime minister of Malaysia

    00:33

  • U.S. troops in South Korea celebrate Thanksgiving

    00:43

  • Japanese soccer fans erupt in celebration after World Cup upset over Germany

    00:52

  • Video shows violent scenes around Foxconn plant in China

    01:01

  • At least 38 killed by fire at wholesalers in central China

    00:35

  • Hundreds trapped after deadly earthquake in Indonesia

    01:21

  • U.S. condemns latest North Korean missile launch

    01:03

  • Beijing residents express confidence in authorities amid surge in Covid cases

    01:19

  • China’s President Xi scolds Justin Trudeau over G-20 media leaks

    00:54

  • Biden announces global infrastructure and investment partnership

    01:48

NBC News

BTS star Jin starts national service in South Korea

01:16

K-pop fans waited in the cold for a chance to glimpse BTS member Jin as he arrived to start his national service.Dec. 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    BTS star Jin starts national service in South Korea

    01:16
  • UP NEXT

    Beijing residents welcome easing of Covid curbs

    01:00

  • Mongolian protesters call alleged illegal coal sales to China 'theft'

    00:36

  • Shanghai residents welcome easing of China's Covid curbs

    00:48

  • Chinese President Xi honors Jiang Zemin at memorial

    01:05

  • Beijing residents give eased Covid curbs cautious thumbs up

    01:00

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All