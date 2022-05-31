IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    BTS visits White House to discuss Asian inclusion and representation

    03:35
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Cheney facing difficult re-election battle amid feud with Trump

    02:08

  • Biden to host BTS at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate

    03:50

  • FDA facing scrutiny over infant formula shortage in Senate hearing

    02:37

  • Senate Democrats join gun control rally after school shooting in Uvalde

    01:33

  • Biden calls for 'common sense gun reforms' after Texas school shooting

    02:21

  • 'Unimaginable': ATF nominee expresses sympathies to families of Texas school shooting victims

    01:44

  • 'Why do we keep letting this happen?': Biden speaks after Texas school shooting

    07:01

  • White House lowers flags to half-staff honoring Texas school shooting victims

    01:30

  • Trump and Pence clash over Georgia Primary endorsements

    02:29

  • House Democrats introduce draft proposal to start decolonizing Puerto Rico

    01:20

  • Secret Service agents return to US after alleged drunken incident

    01:42

  • Senate passes new $40 billion Ukraine aid bill, sends to Biden

    03:34

  • Senate Democrats concerned tracking data could be used to target abortion care

    04:10

  • Pennsylvania Senate GOP primary: Oz, McCormick race for victory

    03:05

  • Congress unlikely to take action on guns despite Biden's call to pass new legislation after Buffalo shooting

    01:52

  • Defense official: 'Our service members have encountered unidentified aerial phenomenon'

    03:45

  • Congress to hold public hearings on UFOs for first time in 50 years

    01:52

  • Anita Hill speaks out over the 'risks' of Roe v. Wade being overturned

    01:10

  • Karine Jean-Pierre 'represents a few firsts' by holding White House press briefing

    02:32

NBC News

BTS visits White House to discuss Asian inclusion and representation

03:35

K-pop sensation BTS joined the White House press briefing ahead of their meeting with President Biden to discuss Asian inclusion, representation and the rise in anti-Asian hate incidents as AAPI Heritage Month comes to a close.May 31, 2022

  • Now Playing

    BTS visits White House to discuss Asian inclusion and representation

    03:35
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Cheney facing difficult re-election battle amid feud with Trump

    02:08

  • Biden to host BTS at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate

    03:50

  • FDA facing scrutiny over infant formula shortage in Senate hearing

    02:37

  • Senate Democrats join gun control rally after school shooting in Uvalde

    01:33

  • Biden calls for 'common sense gun reforms' after Texas school shooting

    02:21

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All