    Buffalo mayor announces lifting of travel ban after heavy snowfall

    Holiday snowstorm becomes Buffalo’s deadliest in history

  • Southwest cancels over 2,600 flights amid travel chaos

  • Buffalo endured 37 consecutive hours of blizzard conditions, more than 30 reported dead

  • Scrutiny grows over thousands of Southwest Airlines delays amidst travel chaos

  • At least 63 dead after severe winter storm impacts U.S.

  • Buffalo public works commissioner describes city's conditions, plan for storm aftermath

  • Father and son use kayaks to help rescue pilot from icy creek

  • Frozen pipes lead to boil-water advisories across the South

  • Buffalo sets record for longest blizzard on record

  • At least 57 dead as residents dig out of devastating blizzard

  • 'Travel nightmare': Holiday travel chaos continues after thousands of flight delays, cancellations

  • At least 27 dead in Erie County, New York after winter storm

  • Winter weather deepens Southern water crisis

  • Jackson, Mississippi, under boil water alert amid cold weather

  • Massive snowstorm kills at least 57 across U.S.

  • Winter weather continues to impact U.S. after holiday weekend

  • Warmer temperatures expected after holiday storm

  • Holiday winter storm batters US, leaving nearly 50 dead

  • NY governor says winter storm is ‘most devastating’ in Buffalo’s history

Buffalo mayor announces lifting of travel ban after heavy snowfall

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced that the travel ban in the city would be lifted after heavy snow from a major winter storm made conditions on the road dangerous for drivers. The mayor said that lifting the travel ban would allow residents to get to work, supermarkets, pharmacies and medical appointments.Dec. 29, 2022

