Buildings in Ashkelon, Israel, damaged after rockets fired from Gaza

- Now Playing
Buildings in Ashkelon, Israel, damaged after rockets fired from Gaza00:54
- UP NEXT
Family of music festival victim shares his final heroic act04:58
Gaza hit by explosions early Saturday morning01:07
Gaza residents scramble to flee after Israel orders 24 hour evacuation06:26
Former Hamas leader calls for ‘day of rage’ across the Arab world02:59
U.S. supporting Israeli effort to find and combat Hamas tunnel system in Gaza04:28
Families across Israel mourning and praying on the holy day of Shabbat01:43
Emotional protests over Israel-Hamas war across the U.S.02:03
U.S. officials in Israel helping with efforts to free hostages from Hamas04:04
Documents reveal new details on Hamas’ plan to attack Israel03:46
Israel gives Palestinians 24 hours to head south, military enters Gaza to gather hostage intel05:31
Family of missing Americans in Israel detail their talk with Biden05:44
Questions emerge over Israeli Defense Forces' delayed response03:34
Video shows Hamas rocket launches and Israeli airstrikes in Gaza01:02
Israeli man discovers 2 family members have been taken hostage01:20
Israelis come together to mourn the lives of lone soldiers02:26
‘Rescue Gaza!’: Desperate plea as Palestinians struggle to find safety02:23
Palestinian doctor in Gaza describes the current situation amid bombings02:53
Watch: NBC News crew takes cover during rocket fire near Israel border04:52
Biden spoke to families of unaccounted for Americans02:11
- Now Playing
Buildings in Ashkelon, Israel, damaged after rockets fired from Gaza00:54
- UP NEXT
Family of music festival victim shares his final heroic act04:58
Gaza hit by explosions early Saturday morning01:07
Gaza residents scramble to flee after Israel orders 24 hour evacuation06:26
Former Hamas leader calls for ‘day of rage’ across the Arab world02:59
U.S. supporting Israeli effort to find and combat Hamas tunnel system in Gaza04:28
Play All