IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Harris welcomes Las Vegas Aces to the White House

    01:10

  • Breaking down the economic impact of a government shutdown

    03:48

  • Sen. Dianne Feinstein sues trustees of her late husband's estate

    02:25

  • Appeals court rules to limit access to abortion pill mifepristone

    00:31

  • Biden highlights benefits of Inflation Reduction Act on anniversary of passage

    06:13

  • FEMA administrator gives update on Hawaii wildfires response at White House briefing

    01:19

  • How lawmakers are reacting to Trump’s indictment in Georgia

    03:01

  • FEMA administrator discusses Hawaii wildfire response at White House briefing

    01:33

  • Biden to tout administration’s accomplishments in multi-state tour

    02:54

  • Biden welcomes Houston Astros to the White House

    01:00

  • McConnell freezing during news conference sparks concern over lawmakers’ ages

    02:37

  • White House 'closely monitoring' attempted coup in Niger

    02:42

  • Mitch McConnell’s medical scare renews questions over age limits

    02:19

  • Trump faces additional charges in the classified documents case

    03:01

  • Third defendant added to Trump classified documents case

    02:59

  • Feinstein appears confused during Senate committee vote, told to 'just say aye'

    01:25

  • Mitch McConnell escorted away from cameras after freezing mid-sentence

    03:42

  • McConnell freezes up during news conference, raising health concerns

    01:40

  • UFO whistleblower alleges 'non-human' biologics found at crash sites

    00:51

  • Mitch McConnell freezes at press conference and is escorted away

    03:11

NBC News

'Totally beats crutches': Burgum wheels into campaign stop on a scooter

01:06

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum used a scooter during a campaign stop in New Hampshire after he injured his leg in a pickup basketball game with staffers.Aug. 29, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • UP NEXT

    Harris welcomes Las Vegas Aces to the White House

    01:10

  • Breaking down the economic impact of a government shutdown

    03:48

  • Sen. Dianne Feinstein sues trustees of her late husband's estate

    02:25

  • Appeals court rules to limit access to abortion pill mifepristone

    00:31

  • Biden highlights benefits of Inflation Reduction Act on anniversary of passage

    06:13

  • FEMA administrator gives update on Hawaii wildfires response at White House briefing

    01:19
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All