Bus crash in South Africa kills 45 people
  • 25-year-old becomes first to circumnavigate the globe in electric car

Bus crash in South Africa kills 45 people

A bus carrying worshippers plunged off a bridge on a mountain pass killing at least 45 people. According to authorities, the only survivor was an 8-year-old child who is receiving medical attention. March 29, 2024

