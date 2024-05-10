IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Russian bus plunges into river, killing passengers
May 10, 202400:57
  • Now Playing

    Russian bus plunges into river, killing passengers

    00:57
  • UP NEXT

    Widow mourns for the father who will never see his child in Rafah

    00:44

  • Netanyahu hopes he and Joe Biden can overcome their disagreements

    01:18

  • Horse stranded in Brazilian floods rescued from tin roof

    00:58

  • Trinidadian hairstylist goes viral with makeover videos

    03:09

  • Israel competes in Eurovision Song Contest amid protests in host city

    01:03

  • Netanyahu asks Biden to restart U.S. arms supply

    00:51

  • Hong Kong is losing most of its iconic neon signs

    02:50

  • Eurovision song contest held against a backdrop of Israel's war with Hamas

    01:50

  • President Putin warns the West that Russian forces are combat ready at Victory Day parade

    01:40

  • Watch: U.S. and Philippine air forces sink mock enemy ship during drill

    00:34

  • Biden halts arms shipment to Israel over military offensive in Rafah

    01:41

  • Thousands of civilians try to escape Rafah to avoid Israeli bombardment

    02:20

  • Adding olive oil to your daily diet may help prevent dementia

    01:16

  • US halts arms shipments to Israel over concerns of Rafah invasion

    01:49

  • Watch: FedEx plane lands without nose wheel

    00:47

  • Australian surfers' mom makes tearful tribute to sons killed in Baja California

    01:38

  • Kim Jong Un honors North Korean propaganda chief who died at 94

    00:38

  • U.S. withholds thousands of bombs from Israel

    01:28

  • Israel rejects latest Hamas offer but says it will negotiate to try to reach a cease-fire

    01:59

NBC News

Russian bus plunges into river, killing passengers

00:57

Security camera footage shows a bus in St. Petersburg, Russia veering across the road and off a bridge into the Moika river. At least three people were killed, with several others in serious condition in hospital.May 10, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Russian bus plunges into river, killing passengers

    00:57
  • UP NEXT

    Widow mourns for the father who will never see his child in Rafah

    00:44

  • Netanyahu hopes he and Joe Biden can overcome their disagreements

    01:18

  • Horse stranded in Brazilian floods rescued from tin roof

    00:58

  • Trinidadian hairstylist goes viral with makeover videos

    03:09

  • Israel competes in Eurovision Song Contest amid protests in host city

    01:03
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All