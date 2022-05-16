At least one dead, multiple injured after mass shooting at California church

- UP NEXT
One dead in Geneva Presbyterian Church shooting00:39
At least 7 killed in Buffalo mass shooting, police say00:51
Prison book bans make access to reading difficult for inmates04:21
WNBA player Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended one month02:51
Women share their stories and questions about abortion health care13:53
Wisconsin college graduates speak out about canceling student loan debt05:20
Couple marries in the metaverse, allowing loved ones to attend during pandemic04:15
Three charged in death of child during exorcism at backyard church02:21
Amir Locke’s cousin pleads guilty to murder that led to fatal raid02:04
With crime rising, Biden urges local leaders to use unspent Covid relief money to hire more police01:45
Long Island police release 911 call in mystery disappearance after 12 years01:26
Judge hears Title 42 arguments as more migrants head to border02:06
Biden administration vows new steps to alleviate baby formula crisis02:53
Firefighters continue battle against California wildfire00:51
911 calls released in 2010 missing case that led to discovery of multiple bodies01:38
Man, pregnant woman killed in Baltimore shooting, newborn in critical01:31
U.S. cities face challenges when using violence interrupters to fight crime03:35
NYC subway shooting suspect pleads not guilty at federal arraignment04:44
Washington deputy shoots 19-year-old who fled traffic stop01:49
North Carolina road rage shooting caught on camera01:25
- UP NEXT
One dead in Geneva Presbyterian Church shooting00:39
At least 7 killed in Buffalo mass shooting, police say00:51
Prison book bans make access to reading difficult for inmates04:21
WNBA player Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended one month02:51
Women share their stories and questions about abortion health care13:53
Wisconsin college graduates speak out about canceling student loan debt05:20
Play All