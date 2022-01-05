IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • CDC clarifies testing guidance for those ready to end quarantine

    01:58

  • Mayo Clinic fires 700 workers who didn't comply with Covid vaccine mandate

    00:13
  • Now Playing

    'One couldn't live without the other': California couple together for 25 years die of Covid, hours apart

    02:09
  • UP NEXT

    Chicago Teachers Union votes to cancel classes due to rising Covid cases

    06:19

  • Novak Djokovic ‘heading down under’ for Australian Open despite being unvaccinated

    03:43

  • Education Secretary Cardona on how to keep kids safe in school amid Covid surge

    03:39

  • Military deployed to hospitals overwhelmed with Covid patients

    02:45

  • Biden urges Americans to ‘be concerned, but don’t be alarmed’ over omicron amid case surge

    07:35

  • New study finds developmental differences for children born during start of pandemic

    02:55

  • CDC under fire for ‘confusing’ COVID guidance, Chicago schools switch to remote learning

    02:14

  • Australians speak out over Djokovic Covid exemption

    01:14

  • Family speaks out after 6-year-old hospitalized for 18 days with Covid

    04:56

  • Biden under pressure as U.S. hits 1 million Covid cases in a day amid testing shortage

    02:46

  • Inside Covid testing lab as cases surge

    01:53

  • Experts say wastewater samples reveal record levels of Covid across U.S.

    04:01

  • School districts struggle with staffing shortages amid nationwide Covid surge

    03:37

  • How China plans to keep the Beijing Winter Olympics safe from Covid outbreaks

    01:59

  • New Jersey Covid hospitalizations soar amid ICU staffing shortage

    05:50

  • Children are being hospitalized with COVID-19 at alarming rate, data shows

    02:14

  • New Yorkers struggle to get tests as Covid cases surge

    03:39

NBC News Channel

'One couldn't live without the other': California couple together for 25 years die of Covid, hours apart

02:09

Family members of Alvaro and Sylvia Fernandez are encouraging others to get their Covid vaccine after losing their loved ones to the virus. KNBC's Tony Shin reports.Jan. 5, 2022

  • CDC clarifies testing guidance for those ready to end quarantine

    01:58

  • Mayo Clinic fires 700 workers who didn't comply with Covid vaccine mandate

    00:13
  • Now Playing

    'One couldn't live without the other': California couple together for 25 years die of Covid, hours apart

    02:09
  • UP NEXT

    Chicago Teachers Union votes to cancel classes due to rising Covid cases

    06:19

  • Novak Djokovic ‘heading down under’ for Australian Open despite being unvaccinated

    03:43

  • Education Secretary Cardona on how to keep kids safe in school amid Covid surge

    03:39

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All