'One couldn't live without the other': California couple together for 25 years die of Covid, hours apart

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
CDC clarifies testing guidance for those ready to end quarantine01:58
Mayo Clinic fires 700 workers who didn't comply with Covid vaccine mandate00:13
Now Playing
'One couldn't live without the other': California couple together for 25 years die of Covid, hours apart02:09
UP NEXT
Chicago Teachers Union votes to cancel classes due to rising Covid cases06:19
Novak Djokovic ‘heading down under’ for Australian Open despite being unvaccinated03:43
Education Secretary Cardona on how to keep kids safe in school amid Covid surge03:39
Military deployed to hospitals overwhelmed with Covid patients02:45
Biden urges Americans to ‘be concerned, but don’t be alarmed’ over omicron amid case surge07:35
New study finds developmental differences for children born during start of pandemic02:55
CDC under fire for ‘confusing’ COVID guidance, Chicago schools switch to remote learning02:14
Australians speak out over Djokovic Covid exemption01:14
Family speaks out after 6-year-old hospitalized for 18 days with Covid04:56
Biden under pressure as U.S. hits 1 million Covid cases in a day amid testing shortage02:46
Inside Covid testing lab as cases surge01:53
Experts say wastewater samples reveal record levels of Covid across U.S.04:01
School districts struggle with staffing shortages amid nationwide Covid surge03:37
How China plans to keep the Beijing Winter Olympics safe from Covid outbreaks01:59
New Jersey Covid hospitalizations soar amid ICU staffing shortage05:50
Children are being hospitalized with COVID-19 at alarming rate, data shows02:14
New Yorkers struggle to get tests as Covid cases surge03:39
'One couldn't live without the other': California couple together for 25 years die of Covid, hours apart02:09
Family members of Alvaro and Sylvia Fernandez are encouraging others to get their Covid vaccine after losing their loved ones to the virus. KNBC's Tony Shin reports.Jan. 5, 2022
CDC clarifies testing guidance for those ready to end quarantine01:58
Mayo Clinic fires 700 workers who didn't comply with Covid vaccine mandate00:13
Now Playing
'One couldn't live without the other': California couple together for 25 years die of Covid, hours apart02:09
UP NEXT
Chicago Teachers Union votes to cancel classes due to rising Covid cases06:19
Novak Djokovic ‘heading down under’ for Australian Open despite being unvaccinated03:43
Education Secretary Cardona on how to keep kids safe in school amid Covid surge03:39