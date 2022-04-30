California funeral director charged after allegedly leaving bodies to rot

- UP NEXT
Former Idaho state lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old intern00:44
Watch: Good Samaritans help officer on California highway after alleged attack02:24
Four Florida corrections officers charged in inmate beating death01:58
Prosecutors: Accused California kidnappers spent weeks preparing to snatch baby02:03
Identities of jurors revealed from Kim Potter trial03:51
Good Samaritans rush to help CHP officer shot with his own gun02:55
Derek Chauvin asking for retrial in George Floyd murder case02:47
‘Rust’ armorer says sheriff may be misleading public02:26
Texas man accused of 18 murders convicted of killing 1 woman01:34
Halyna Hutchins' husband speaks out against release of body cam footage03:19
ESPN anchor Sage Steele sues network alleging free-speech violation03:21
No charges for Florida officer accused of aggravated battery02:22
Wisconsin teen suspect raped, strangled 10-year-old girl slain, officials say01:41
Arrest made in connection to 1988 murder of New Hampshire girl01:40
Indianapolis police officers on leave after man dies during mental health call01:41
3-year-old girl shot to death in New Orleans' French Quarter01:26
Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for bringing loaded gun to Charlotte airport01:46
Connecticut 6-year-old severely burned in alleged bullying attack01:58
New Mexico police release hours of body cam footage in 'Rust' shooting investigation02:53
Watch: Video shows shots ringing out during youth baseball game03:46
- UP NEXT
Former Idaho state lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old intern00:44
Watch: Good Samaritans help officer on California highway after alleged attack02:24
Four Florida corrections officers charged in inmate beating death01:58
Prosecutors: Accused California kidnappers spent weeks preparing to snatch baby02:03
Identities of jurors revealed from Kim Potter trial03:51
Good Samaritans rush to help CHP officer shot with his own gun02:55
Play All