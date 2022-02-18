California governor details next phase of state's Covid response

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Texas files lawsuit against Biden administration over transportation mask mandate03:46
CDC director: ‘We want to give people a break’ from mask wearing03:56
Is it time to take off our masks? Doctor weighs in03:21
Anti-vaxxers roasted by comedian Jim Gaffigan | MSNBC09:13
CDC could update mask guidance next week02:08
San Francisco recalls three school board members over Covid response05:09
CDC Dir. Walensky 'cautiously optimistic' as omicron cases trend downward02:14
San Francisco recalls three school board members over Covid response04:39
CDC expected to update mask guidance as early as next week01:59
Defiant Ottawa protesters say they'll stay as long as it takes01:14
Analyzing whether it is too soon to lift Covid mask mandates03:55
Queen Elizabeth’s health in spotlight after royal family outbreak02:10
Battle over masks in schools continues as mandates are rolled back02:22
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, tests positive for COVID-1900:21
Windsor police ‘safely’ clear blocked Ambassador Bridge after weeklong protests02:12
Pfizer delays FDA request for COVID vaccine for children under 500:34
Pfizer delays FDA request for Covid vaccine for kids under 502:05
Judge grants injunction for bridge protest as Ontario premier issues state of emergency04:42
Pfizer pulls FDA request for Covid vaccine for kids under 503:08
Trudeau warns truckers: ‘These blockades cannot continue’01:51
California governor details next phase of state's Covid response02:42
California Gov. Gavin Newsom detailed the state's next phase in responding to the coronavirus. The governor addressed issues of waning immunity and being ready to adapt in real time. Feb. 18, 2022
UP NEXT
Texas files lawsuit against Biden administration over transportation mask mandate03:46
CDC director: ‘We want to give people a break’ from mask wearing03:56
Is it time to take off our masks? Doctor weighs in03:21
Anti-vaxxers roasted by comedian Jim Gaffigan | MSNBC09:13
CDC could update mask guidance next week02:08
San Francisco recalls three school board members over Covid response05:09