IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    California investigating Florida ties to alleged migrant dumping

    01:55
  • UP NEXT

    Beijing accuses U.S. of ‘provocation’ in Navy encounter with Chinese warship

    00:44

  • Teen fatally shot after allegedly striking Pennsylvania troopers with car

    01:46

  • Videos capture sonic boom heard across Washington Metropolitan area 

    00:32

  • Fire at oil tank farm prompts evacuation orders in Louisiana

    00:48

  • West Virginia state trooper fatally shot in apparent ambush attack

    00:36

  • 911 call one day before Iowa building collapse warned of tragedy

    03:59

  • Parents protest Pride event at Los Angeles elementary school

    02:35

  • Austin Police reviewing handling of DNA linked to 2019 death of Gloria Lofton

    01:21

  • Texas slammed with severe weather and tornadoes

    01:51

  • Family reunited after car was stolen with two-year-old child inside

    01:23

  • New details on days leading up to Jeffrey Epstein’s death revealed

    02:32

  • Apartment building in New Haven collapsed, injuring eight construction workers

    01:39

  • Texas school superintendent arrested in child sex sting

    03:00

  • Pennsylvania police seek third suspect in Lebanon triple murder

    01:06

  • NYC venue offering live performances for people with dementia

    02:49

  • Body of missing toddler found in Florida canal

    01:02

  • More charges possible in fatal shooting of South Carolina teen

    01:35

  • Amazon agrees to pay more than $30 million for alleged privacy violations

    01:36

  • Tourists getting too close to wildlife in national parks, experts say

    01:25

NBC News Channel

California investigating Florida ties to alleged migrant dumping

01:55

California's attorney general is investigating Florida's role in sending a group of migrants to Sacramento on a private flight. KCRA's Ashley Zavala reports.June 5, 2023

  • Now Playing

    California investigating Florida ties to alleged migrant dumping

    01:55
  • UP NEXT

    Beijing accuses U.S. of ‘provocation’ in Navy encounter with Chinese warship

    00:44

  • Teen fatally shot after allegedly striking Pennsylvania troopers with car

    01:46

  • Videos capture sonic boom heard across Washington Metropolitan area 

    00:32

  • Fire at oil tank farm prompts evacuation orders in Louisiana

    00:48

  • West Virginia state trooper fatally shot in apparent ambush attack

    00:36

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All