    Prosecutors: Kidnapping suspects attempted to take baby multiple times

Prosecutors: Kidnapping suspects attempted to take baby multiple times

California prosecutors say the man and woman accused of kidnapping a 3-month-old boy made at least three attempts before taking the child. KNTV's Damian Trujillo reports.May 13, 2022

