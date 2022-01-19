California man accused of murdering mother, grandfather in Fresno home arrested in Los Angeles

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
University of Michigan settles with sexual abuse accusers00:24
Now Playing
California man accused of murdering mother, grandfather in Fresno home arrested in Los Angeles00:57
UP NEXT
Body found in search for missing Virginia store clerk Ahrea'l Smith01:08
St. Paul prepares for trial of Minneapolis officers accused of violating George Floyd’s civil rights01:38
Three teens dead in apparent murder-suicide inside Houston-area home00:49
Florida woman describes surviving bear attack02:07
Michigan Republicans to debate changing state’s voting laws ahead of midterm elections03:43
Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear arguments on redistricting its congressional map04:19
White House launches free at-home Covid test website03:56
New York attorney general uncovers ‘significant evidence’ of suggested fraud amid Trump Organization probe03:35
Biden set to give news conference as he marks one year in office05:08
Texas wildfire threatens homes, causes evacuations00:41
Peloton faces setback as stock hits a 52-week low03:41
Three teens found dead in apparent double murder-suicide near Houston01:07
Watch: Officers rescue woman after Bronx explosion01:47
'Stalkerware' apps help domestic abusers spy on their victims05:36
The 5G battle between tech and travel explained 01:45
Three Pennsylvania officers charged in shooting death of 8-year-old girl01:41
AT&T and Verizon delay 5G rollout near some airports02:26
Government’s free Covid testing site launches one day early02:26
California man accused of murdering mother, grandfather in Fresno home arrested in Los Angeles00:57
Investigators say 25-year-old Rahmad Kerel Parke killed his mother and grandfather before fleeing Fresno. KSEE's Katherine Phillips reports.Jan. 19, 2022
University of Michigan settles with sexual abuse accusers00:24
Now Playing
California man accused of murdering mother, grandfather in Fresno home arrested in Los Angeles00:57
UP NEXT
Body found in search for missing Virginia store clerk Ahrea'l Smith01:08
St. Paul prepares for trial of Minneapolis officers accused of violating George Floyd’s civil rights01:38
Three teens dead in apparent murder-suicide inside Houston-area home00:49
Florida woman describes surviving bear attack02:07