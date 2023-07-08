California man arrested in deaths of three women in Mexico

- Now Playing
California man arrested in deaths of three women in Mexico02:23
- UP NEXT
Guatemala delays release of election results after voter fraud allegation04:02
Heavy rainfall causes severe flooding in Spain01:54
Video appears to show dozens of Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa00:33
U.S. will send cluster bombs to Ukraine, Biden admin announces02:22
Video shows rock crush cars in deadly India landslide00:38
Singapore 'Swifties' camp out trying to buy Eras Tour tickets01:04
Treasury Secretary defends U.S. actions to protect its national security01:20
6 killed in retirement home fire in Milan, Italy00:52
U.N.'s atomic agency chief understands concerns over Fukushima wastewater plans01:12
Texas woman hospitalized with infection after cosmetic procedure in Mexico05:09
Wagner group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is still in Russia, Belarus leader says02:00
Bull-running San Fermin festival gets underway in Pamplona00:52
Deadly Russia missile strike hits civilian infrastructure in western Ukraine03:54
At least 16 killed by toxic gas leak near Johannesburg01:31
Dozens in Mexico dead after bus crashes into ravine00:58
July 4th marked hottest day ever recorded globally02:11
Deadly floods follow torrential rain in Chongqing, China00:31
Israel ends its two day military operation in the occupied West Bank03:44
Kyiv and Moscow trade allegations over Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant01:22
- Now Playing
California man arrested in deaths of three women in Mexico02:23
- UP NEXT
Guatemala delays release of election results after voter fraud allegation04:02
Heavy rainfall causes severe flooding in Spain01:54
Video appears to show dozens of Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa00:33
U.S. will send cluster bombs to Ukraine, Biden admin announces02:22
Video shows rock crush cars in deadly India landslide00:38
Play All