NBC News Channel

California man arrested in deaths of three women in Mexico

02:23

Federal authorities arrested Bryant Rivera in Downey, California, in connection to at least three femicides in the city of Tijuana, Mexico, that spanned between Sept. 2021 to Feb. 2022. KNSD’s Amber Frias reports.July 8, 2023

