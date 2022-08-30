IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    California man verbally harasses Indian man at Taco Bell

California man verbally harasses Indian man at Taco Bell

01:45

Video shows a California man verbally harassing an Indian man at a Taco Bell in Fremont, Calif. During the rant 37-year-old, Singh Tejinder called Krishnan Jayaraman a "dirty Hindu" and repeatedly used the N-word. Jayaraman said he was scared during the verbal attack. Tejinder was charged with a hate crime after hurling the anti-Hindu comments and racist slurs.Aug. 30, 2022

