California man verbally harasses Indian man at Taco Bell

Video shows a California man verbally harassing an Indian man at a Taco Bell in Fremont, Calif. During the rant 37-year-old, Singh Tejinder called Krishnan Jayaraman a “dirty Hindu” and repeatedly used the N-word. Jayaraman said he was scared during the verbal attack. Tejinder was charged with a hate crime after hurling the anti-Hindu comments and racist slurs.Aug. 30, 2022