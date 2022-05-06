IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    California mother speaks out after teen son dies by suicide over cyber blackmail

    02:02
  • UP NEXT

    Witness describes scene after man opens emergency exit on moving plane in Chicago

    01:34

  • Tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma as severe weather sweeps region

    01:47

  • New omicron subvariant fueling Covid surge across much of U.S.

    01:40

  • Amber Heard testifies against Johnny Depp in defamation lawsuit

    01:43

  • Heard explains thought process for staying in Depp relationship: ‘It couldn’t get worse than this, right?’

    03:36

  • Heard recounts violent 2015 fight with Depp involving broken bottle: ‘I don’t know how I survived’

    11:18

  • Mother accused of shooting sons was involved in lengthy custody battle

    01:37

  • Body of missing Yale University employee found on Long Island

    00:19

  • 'He just kicked me in the back': Amber Heard recounts alleged assault by Johnny Depp on plane

    04:22

  • Watch: Tornadoes cause widespread damage in Oklahoma

    01:02

  • Ukrainian refugees face difficulty entering U.S.

    03:33

  • Democrats turn outrage into motivation after Supreme Court Roe v. Wade leak

    04:26

  • U.S. surpasses one million deaths from Covid-19 since pandemic began

    04:43

  • Texas woman arrested for 1996 murder of former roommate

    01:22

  • Watch: Alabama inmate escapes jail with correctional officer

    02:50

  • Parents anxiously await FDA approval of Covid vaccines for kids under five

    03:15

  • Former U.S. Marine creates team of special operations vets to train Ukrainian soldiers

    04:14

  • Watch: Alabama inmate escapes jail with correctional officer

    02:50

  • Amber Heard takes the stand recounting alleged abuse by ex Johnny Depp

    04:26

NBC News Channel

California mother speaks out after teen son dies by suicide over cyber blackmail

02:02

Pauline Stuart is speaking out in hopes to prevent other families from facing the same situation after her 17-year-old son Ryan Last died by suicide following what authorities call cyber blackmail. KNTV’s Damian Trujillo reports.May 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    California mother speaks out after teen son dies by suicide over cyber blackmail

    02:02
  • UP NEXT

    Witness describes scene after man opens emergency exit on moving plane in Chicago

    01:34

  • Tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma as severe weather sweeps region

    01:47

  • New omicron subvariant fueling Covid surge across much of U.S.

    01:40

  • Amber Heard testifies against Johnny Depp in defamation lawsuit

    01:43

  • Heard explains thought process for staying in Depp relationship: ‘It couldn’t get worse than this, right?’

    03:36

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All