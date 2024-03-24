IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
California mountain lion attack leaves man dead and his brother hospitalized
March 24, 202401:37
01:37

A mountain lion attack on a pair of brothers in northern California has left one dead and the other hospitalized with facial injuries. Residents say they are shocked to hear of a fatal mountain lion attack. KCRA's Carolina Estrada reports.March 24, 2024

