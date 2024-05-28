IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'It was crazy': Neighbors react to slingshot shooter's arrest
May 28, 2024
'It was crazy': Neighbors react to slingshot shooter's arrest

Police arrested an 81-year-old Southern California man whom they described as a "serial slingshot shooter" believed to have been victimizing his neighbors for about a decade.May 28, 2024

