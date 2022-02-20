At least one dead, one in critical after California police helicopter crash
02:22
Officials in Huntington Beach say at least one police officer is dead and another is in critical condition after their police department helicopter crashed into shallow water at Newport Beach.Feb. 20, 2022
Now Playing
At least one dead, one in critical after California police helicopter crash
02:22
UP NEXT
Pennsylvania man charged in murder of Uber driver
01:28
Watch: Bodycam shows police, bystanders rescue two children from Arizona apartment fire
01:47
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy endorses Liz Cheney’s primary opponent
03:33
Cargo ship full of luxury cars caught on fire in Atlantic
02:48
Watch: Bodycam captures Phoenix police officers ambushed by suspect