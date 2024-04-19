IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
California police officers charged in connection to 2021 death
April 19, 202402:23
  • Now Playing

    California police officers charged in connection to 2021 death

    02:23
  • UP NEXT

    Neighbors heartbroken as more body parts belonging to Sade Robinson found

    01:41

  • Man accused of murdering four Idaho students releases updated alibi

    03:06

  • Maryland teenager arrested, charged with threatening mass violence

    01:32

  • Dozens arrested in pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University

    02:08

  • 12-member jury selected in Trump's hush money trial

    03:26

  • L.A. police chief says officer shortage makes it harder to respond to some calls

    03:29

  • Massive settlement reported near between Justice Department and Nassar abuse victims

    01:29

  • Report: Justice Department to pay victims of Larry Nassar $100 million

    02:43

  • Suspects identified in possible Michigan State University hate crime

    01:14

  • Scott Peterson and Los Angeles Innocence Project seek new trial, citing new evidence

    03:17

  • First jurors selected to serve in Trump hush money trial

    03:07

  • 'This is rough stuff': Mother reacts to charges against funeral home owners

    01:46

  • Florida investigators link fatal carjacking to second killing

    02:18

  • Troubled California women's prison to be shut down

    02:31

  • Two bodies found in Oklahoma are believed to be missing Kansas women

    01:42

  • Jury selection begins in Trump's hush money trial

    02:54

  • Bishop stabbed during livestreamed Sydney church service

    01:11

  • 'Rust' armorer sentenced to 18 months in prison after fatal shooting

    02:16

  • Video shows Ohio man confront Uber driver before fatal shooting

    02:22

NBC News Channel

California police officers charged in connection to 2021 death

02:23

Three Alameda, Calif., police officers previously cleared for their actions in the death of Mario Gonzalez have been charged with involuntary manslaughter. KNTV's Jocelyn Moran reports.April 19, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    California police officers charged in connection to 2021 death

    02:23
  • UP NEXT

    Neighbors heartbroken as more body parts belonging to Sade Robinson found

    01:41

  • Man accused of murdering four Idaho students releases updated alibi

    03:06

  • Maryland teenager arrested, charged with threatening mass violence

    01:32

  • Dozens arrested in pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University

    02:08

  • 12-member jury selected in Trump's hush money trial

    03:26
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All