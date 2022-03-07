California's secretary of state: Voting is powerful and that's why it's most divisive now
05:16
California's Secretary of State Shirley Weber discusses the polarization behind voting rights, being one of three Black female Democrat secretaries of state in the U.S., and the role of Black women in the history of voting rights.March 7, 2022
