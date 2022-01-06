IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    California sheriff’s office recruit dies in freeway shooting

    02:10
  • UP NEXT

    Seattle police faked Proud Boys radio talk during 2020 protest

    01:56

  • Denver police received tip involving shooting suspect in January 2021

    02:30

  • Jan. 6 committee asks Fox News host Sean Hannity to cooperate with investigation 

    02:31

  • Illinois officials urge caution around pop-up Covid testing sites

    02:25

  • Reuters photographer recounts covering January 6 riot on Capitol Hill

    03:23

  • Hundreds of opened Amazon packages dumped roadside just before Christmas

    01:33

  • Inside the FBI’s January 6 investigation

    02:58

  • At least 12 killed in Philadelphia row home fire

    01:06

  • Wife pleads for justice after husband shot carrying birthday cake inside Chuck E. Cheese

    01:07

  • 'One couldn't live without the other': California couple together for 25 years die of Covid, hours apart

    02:09

  • DNA technology helps solve 1995 rape and murder

    02:03

  • At least 13 people killed in Philadelphia rowhouse fire, including 7 children

    01:36

  • 4-year-old niece of George Floyd shot on New Year's Day while sleeping in bed

    01:02

  • 13 killed, two injured in Philadelphia fire

    00:37

  • 'She's my little guardian angel': Dog leads police to injured owner following truck crash

    01:36

  • Chicago Teachers Union votes to cancel classes due to rising Covid cases

    06:19

  • Search for missing Texas 3-year-old continues

    01:14

  • Education Secretary Cardona on how to keep kids safe in school amid Covid surge

    03:39

  • Military deployed to hospitals overwhelmed with Covid patients

    02:45

NBC News Channel

California sheriff’s office recruit dies in freeway shooting

02:10

Officials say David Van Nuygen, a Northern California sheriff’s office recruit, was killed in a freeway shooting as he drove home from work. Police say someone fired a gun into Nuygen’s vehicle which caused him to crash. KNTV’s Cheryl Hurd reports.Jan. 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    California sheriff’s office recruit dies in freeway shooting

    02:10
  • UP NEXT

    Seattle police faked Proud Boys radio talk during 2020 protest

    01:56

  • Denver police received tip involving shooting suspect in January 2021

    02:30

  • Jan. 6 committee asks Fox News host Sean Hannity to cooperate with investigation 

    02:31

  • Illinois officials urge caution around pop-up Covid testing sites

    02:25

  • Reuters photographer recounts covering January 6 riot on Capitol Hill

    03:23

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All