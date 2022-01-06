California sheriff’s office recruit dies in freeway shooting
Officials say David Van Nuygen, a Northern California sheriff’s office recruit, was killed in a freeway shooting as he drove home from work. Police say someone fired a gun into Nuygen’s vehicle which caused him to crash. KNTV’s Cheryl Hurd reports.Jan. 6, 2022
