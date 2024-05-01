IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
California superintendent fired after allegedly bullying students
May 1, 202402:32

    California superintendent fired after allegedly bullying students

    02:32
California superintendent fired after allegedly bullying students

02:32

A California superintendent has been fired after allegedly bullying students because they did not clap for her daughter during an awards ceremony. KNSD's Omari Fleming reports.May 1, 2024

