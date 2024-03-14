IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
16 SWAT team members injured in training exercise
March 14, 202400:19
16 SWAT team members injured in training exercise

00:19

Members of a SWAT team were injured in an explosion during a training exercise in California. NBC News' Frances Rivera has the details on Early Today.March 14, 2024

