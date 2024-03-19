IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
California police: Toddler was behind the wheel of a truck that killed a 2-year-old
March 19, 202402:03
Police in Woodland, Calif., say a 3-year-old, who was left alone inside a running truck, put the vehicle in gear before it ran over a 2-year-old. KCRA's Maricela De La Cruz reports.March 19, 2024

