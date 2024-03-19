California police: Toddler was behind the wheel of a truck that killed a 2-year-old

- Now Playing
California police: Toddler was behind the wheel of a truck that killed a 2-year-old02:03
- UP NEXT
Bodycam shows missing college student Riley Strain moments before his disappearance00:22
Second suspect named in Maryland teen's 1970 murder02:28
Hearing begins in alleged California exorcism death01:49
Biden and Trump loom large over primary races in 6 states03:27
Blinken reiterates support for the Philippines amid tensions with China01:16
Cyclists in Washington State fight off cougar to save friend02:30
LAPD forms task force to combat 'burglary tourists' targeting neighborhoods02:51
Florida deputy fatally shoots man after being dragged by suspect's car02:25
Ohio mother who left toddler alone for 10 days sentenced in her murder00:57
Spring break chaos and crackdowns in Florida01:52
U.S. military sea drones warn of potential threats02:00
Twin sisters stabbed, one fatally, at New York deli01:24
How to cut down the high costs of college03:24
NYC tow truck driver fatally punches a man during a parking dispute02:04
At least one dead, two injured in Florida shooting00:57
Survivor of Washington state cougar attack details chilling moment01:58
Voters being called ‘double haters’ may determine the outcome of the presidential election02:23
PA county locked down for second day in a row due to armed suspects01:57
Authorities vow to catch suspect who killed New Mexico State police officer01:54
- Now Playing
California police: Toddler was behind the wheel of a truck that killed a 2-year-old02:03
- UP NEXT
Bodycam shows missing college student Riley Strain moments before his disappearance00:22
Second suspect named in Maryland teen's 1970 murder02:28
Hearing begins in alleged California exorcism death01:49
Biden and Trump loom large over primary races in 6 states03:27
Blinken reiterates support for the Philippines amid tensions with China01:16
Play All