California vice principals arrested, accused of failing to report sexual assaults
01:38
Two assistant principals at Rialto's Carter High School are accused of failing to notify authorities after three students reported they were sexually assaulted on campus. KNBC's Beverly White reports.Feb. 24, 2022
Now Playing
California vice principals arrested, accused of failing to report sexual assaults
01:38
UP NEXT
CDC says waiting longer between COVID vaccine doses could reduce myocarditis risk
08:17
Social media star Jimmy Darts gives thousands of dollars to strangers
04:18
Entrepreneurs in New York and California are using former prisons to cultivate cannabis
03:48
Several helicopters crash across the U.S.
03:20
Trial begins for officer involved in police raid that killed Breonna Taylor