IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    California vice principals arrested, accused of failing to report sexual assaults

    01:38
  • UP NEXT

    CDC says waiting longer between COVID vaccine doses could reduce myocarditis risk 

    08:17

  • Social media star Jimmy Darts gives thousands of dollars to strangers

    04:18

  • Entrepreneurs in New York and California are using former prisons to cultivate cannabis

    03:48

  • Several helicopters crash across the U.S.

    03:20

  • Trial begins for officer involved in police raid that killed Breonna Taylor

    03:54

  • Watch: Florida man appears to steal crossbow by stuffing it down his pants

    00:48

  • Apartment rental prices surging in major U.S. cities

    01:43

  • Washington, DC on alert ahead of expected trucker Covid protests

    01:31

  • Exclusive: Husband of ‘Rust’ cinematographer blames Alec Baldwin, others for wife’s death

    02:08

  • ‘Wicked’s’ first Black Glinda is breaking barriers on Broadway

    01:54

  • Las Vegas man accused of killing toddler, hiding body in freezer

    00:38

  • Daughter of former Kentucky state representative killed in home invasion

    01:21

  • Florida police release video of deadly parking spot hit-and-run

    01:25

  • Former college cheerleader convicted in Florida serial killings

    01:37

  • 'We need answers': Brother of man shot to death by Louisiana sheriff's deputies calls for release of bodycam footage

    02:21

  • 'He is fascinated with violence': Prosecutors argue against moving accused school shooter to juvenile facility

    01:39

  • Antisemitic flyers blanket Texas neighborhood following Colleyville synagogue hostage crisis

    01:59

  • Las Vegas police find child's body in freezer after sister brings note to school

    01:40

  • Police looking for motive after 2 teens arrested for fatally shooting 5-year-old Detroit boy

    01:29

NBC News Channel

California vice principals arrested, accused of failing to report sexual assaults

01:38

Two assistant principals at Rialto's Carter High School are accused of failing to notify authorities after three students reported they were sexually assaulted on campus. KNBC's Beverly White reports.Feb. 24, 2022

  • Now Playing

    California vice principals arrested, accused of failing to report sexual assaults

    01:38
  • UP NEXT

    CDC says waiting longer between COVID vaccine doses could reduce myocarditis risk 

    08:17

  • Social media star Jimmy Darts gives thousands of dollars to strangers

    04:18

  • Entrepreneurs in New York and California are using former prisons to cultivate cannabis

    03:48

  • Several helicopters crash across the U.S.

    03:20

  • Trial begins for officer involved in police raid that killed Breonna Taylor

    03:54

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All