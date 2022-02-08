Camilla on public duty after Queen Elizabeth expresses 'sincere wish'
00:41
Two days after Queen Elizabeth II expressed her "sincere wish" that the wife of her son and heir, Prince Charles, would become Queen Consort, Camilla visited a school in the west of England as part of her public duties.Feb. 8, 2022
Now Playing
Camilla on public duty after Queen Elizabeth expresses 'sincere wish'
00:41
UP NEXT
Queen Elizabeth II says daughter-in-law will be ‘Queen Consort’
04:24
Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee marked with royal gun salutes
00:47
Celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne
01:42
Queen Elizabeth backs Camilla as Queen Consort as she celebrates Platinum Jubilee
01:56
Queen Elizabeth II to celebrate 70 years on British throne