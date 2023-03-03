IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Stay Tuned

Can ChatGPT fool a high school teacher? We put one to the test

10:33

It’s one of the hottest topics on Earth: ChatGPT. Despite all the hype around the artificial intelligence ‘chat bot,’ there’s also a lot of concern — specifically in the classroom. In this week’s Stay Tuned, Andrew Stern puts his favorite high school teacher to the test to see if he can separate the students from the ChatGPT cheaters.March 3, 2023

