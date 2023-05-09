IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Canada and China expel diplomats in row over 'foreign interference'

    01:25
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. Ambassador to China calls for resumption of high-level talks

    04:13

  • U.S. is ready for high-level talks with China, American ambassador says

    03:22

  • Ya Ya the panda returns to China after 20 years in U.S.

    02:40

  • Giant panda Ya Ya returns to China from Memphis

    00:49

  • China affirms former Soviet nations’ sovereignty after European outcry

    01:01

  • China accused of targeting critics overseas

    03:04

  • Video shows people using tied bedsheets to escape from a Beijing hospital fire

    00:46

  • Leaked documents reveal new details about Chinese spy balloon, report says

    02:09

  • Brazil's Lula receives warm welcome from Xi in Beijing

    00:40

  • French President Macron favors 'status quo' on Taiwan-China relations

    01:06

  • Watch: Sandstorms force Beijing to issue pollution health warning

    00:37

  • China escalates military exercises against Taiwan

    01:32

  • China begins military exercises off coast of Taiwan

    01:54

  • U.S. delegates travel to Taiwan despite tensions with China

    03:37

  • Macron urges China's Xi to help bring about Ukrainian peace talks

    01:40

  • U.S. delegation arrives in Taiwan despite Chinese threats

    01:43

  • China condemns McCarthy’s meeting with Taiwanese president

    05:08

  • Kevin McCarthy meets with Taiwan’s president despite China’s threats

    01:44

  • Chinese spy balloon gathered and transmitted intelligence: report

    01:54

NBC News

Canada and China expel diplomats in row over 'foreign interference'

01:25

China expelled a Canadian diplomat from Shanghai in a tit-for-tat move after Ottawa told a Toronto-based Chinese diplomat to leave, accusing him of trying to target a Canadian lawmaker critical of China's treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority.May 9, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Canada and China expel diplomats in row over 'foreign interference'

    01:25
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. Ambassador to China calls for resumption of high-level talks

    04:13

  • U.S. is ready for high-level talks with China, American ambassador says

    03:22

  • Ya Ya the panda returns to China after 20 years in U.S.

    02:40

  • Giant panda Ya Ya returns to China from Memphis

    00:49

  • China affirms former Soviet nations’ sovereignty after European outcry

    01:01

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All