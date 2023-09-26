IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Canada’s House speaker resigns after publicly praising man who fought for Nazis

00:52

Canadian House Speaker Anthony Rota stepped down after he unknowingly honored a man who had fought for the Nazis in World War II. Rota praised Yaroslav Hunka, a 98-year-old who fought for Ukraine’s independence, during a joint address to Parliament in the presence of visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.Sept. 26, 2023

