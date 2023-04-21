Canadian airport heist nets almost $15 million in gold and valuables, police say

- Now Playing
Canadian airport heist nets almost $15 million in gold and valuables, police say01:02
- UP NEXT
Lawyer reveals new details on Alex Murdaugh's life in prison01:40
California police department faces audit over racist texts01:54
'Why couldn't you call 911?': Ralph Yarl's father calls for justice01:30
Manhunt underway after neighbor shoots North Carolina father, 6-year-old01:16
Group of teens beat and rob Chicago couple04:03
Kaylin Gillis' father expresses anguish over her death04:47
Suspect arrested after Maine quadruple murder and highway shooting01:30
Dominion and Fox News reach $787.5 million settlement in defamation case07:17
Calls grow for local Oklahoma officials' resignations after racist leaked audio03:32
Missouri man accused of shooting teen Ralph Yarl in custody03:24
New York man fatally shoots woman who made wrong turn in his driveway01:52
Texas substitute teacher accused of organizing student fights01:58
Dominion vs. Fox News defamation trial to get underway05:08
Trial delayed in Dominion lawsuit against Fox News03:19
Air National Guardsman arrested after applying for job on parody hitman website02:56
Biden speaks with teen shot after ringing wrong doorbell06:40
L.A. District Attorney's Office reviewing Armie Hammer's sexual assault allegations02:07
Officials release victims' identities from mass shooting at Alabama birthday party03:03
Louisville residents hold rally after park shooting kills 2 people01:51
- Now Playing
Canadian airport heist nets almost $15 million in gold and valuables, police say01:02
- UP NEXT
Lawyer reveals new details on Alex Murdaugh's life in prison01:40
California police department faces audit over racist texts01:54
'Why couldn't you call 911?': Ralph Yarl's father calls for justice01:30
Manhunt underway after neighbor shoots North Carolina father, 6-year-old01:16
Group of teens beat and rob Chicago couple04:03
Play All