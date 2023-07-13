IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Mother holding baby punched by police, backroom diplomacy goes public at NATO, and a deadly sinkhole re-opens in Florida

  • Biden meets with Finnish President Niinistö in Helsinki

    03:36
    Canadian teen carves his name into ancient Japanese temple

    00:53
    North Korea test launches new ICBM, state media says

    00:47

  • Canada investigates major companies allegedly using forced Uyghur labor

    02:16

  • Finland's tensions with Russia escalate after the country joins NATO

    04:30

  • U.S. conducting massive military exercise in Pacific as tensions with China heighten

    02:00

  • Biden insists NATO is ‘more united than ever’ as divisions remain over Ukraine joining

    01:59

  • NATO says Ukraine’s future is in the alliance

    04:55

  • NATO chief welcomes Zelenskyy to first meeting of NATO-Ukraine Council

    01:36

  • NATO chief outlines Ukraine's revised membership path

    01:05

  • Weapons, NATO, security: Zelenskyy's priorities at summit

    00:56

  • Volunteer medics come together to help Ukrainian soldiers

    05:00

  • Thousands protest Israel's proposed judicial reform

    04:47

  • Uruguay facing worst drought in decades

    02:46

  • ‘Is that too much to ask?’: Zelenskyy’s membership plea ahead of NATO summit

    01:12

  • NATO chief offers Ukraine ‘a clear path towards its membership’

    01:15

  • Biden meets with Turkish President Erdoğan at the NATO summit

    02:17

  • World leaders meet to discuss Ukraine’s NATO membership bid

    03:56

  • Supporters gather worldwide demanding change in Haiti

    03:37

  • Turkey agrees to support for Sweden to join NATO

    02:05

Canadian teen carves his name into ancient Japanese temple

00:53

A 17-year-old Canadian vandalized the Toshodaiji Kondo temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Japan, by carving his name into a pillar at the ancient temple. The name “Julian” can be seen carved into the pillar as well as the letter “J”. The Canadian teen allegedly used his fingernails to carve the letters.July 13, 2023

