Canadian truckers blockade Ottawa over cross-border vaccination mandate

00:44

Hundreds of protesters including dozens of trucks descended on Canada's capital city to protest against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Covid-19 vaccine mandates.Jan. 31, 2022

