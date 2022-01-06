Candlelit vigil held for Philadelphia house fire victims
People held a vigil near the scene of a deadly fire on Jan. 5, in Philadelphia's museum district of Fairmount. Twelve people, including seven children, died when a fire tore through a converted three-story house.Jan. 6, 2022
