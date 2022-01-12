IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Candlelight vigil held for victims of Bronx apartment fire

    00:42
  • UP NEXT

    Covid cases cause teacher shortage, putting strain on U.S. education system

    02:56

  • Payday loans can trap consumers with interest rates, hidden fees

    04:24

  • Watch moment thieves smash into L.A. jewelry store

    03:36

  • Employees outraged as short-staffed hospitals asking workers with Covid to return to work

    03:22

  • Four people, including infant, survive medical helicopter crash near Philadelphia

    01:36

  • Some Broadway shows shutter with no plans to reopen amid omicron spread

    03:47

  • ‘Absolute miracle’: Philadelphia officials report no injuries after medical helicopter crash

    01:49

  • Court upholds firing of LAPD officers caught playing Pokemon Go

    00:29

  • Felony charges filed in New Jersey high school football hazing investigation

    01:49

  • 'Trans Handy Ma'am' builds huge TikTok following

    01:47

  • U.S. breaks daily Covid record with more than 1.3 million cases

    04:44

  • How a business owner changed the lives of human trafficking survivors

    05:37

  • Chicago teachers return to the classroom after four-day standoff

    03:57

  • Dr. Fauci, Dr. Walensky expected to testify on government’s response to omicron

    02:18

  • Georgia Bulldogs fans celebrate national championship win

    00:33

  • Potential fifth victim of 'shopping cart killer' identified

    02:51

  • First successful transplant of pig heart to human patient performed successfully in Maryland

    03:11

  • Millions in U.S. under cold weather alert

    03:45

  • Former students sue nation's top universities alleging illegal collusion to limit financial aid

    03:04

NBC News

Candlelight vigil held for victims of Bronx apartment fire

00:42

A vigil was held in New York on Tuesday evening for the victims of a deadly apartment block fire in the Bronx.Jan. 12, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Candlelight vigil held for victims of Bronx apartment fire

    00:42
  • UP NEXT

    Covid cases cause teacher shortage, putting strain on U.S. education system

    02:56

  • Payday loans can trap consumers with interest rates, hidden fees

    04:24

  • Watch moment thieves smash into L.A. jewelry store

    03:36

  • Employees outraged as short-staffed hospitals asking workers with Covid to return to work

    03:22

  • Four people, including infant, survive medical helicopter crash near Philadelphia

    01:36

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All