Candlelit vigil held where top Iranian general Soleimani was killed by U.S. drone

00:39
Iraqis held a vigil on Sunday night at Baghdad International Airport, where senior Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed by a U.S. drone strike on Jan. 3, 2020.Jan. 3, 2022
