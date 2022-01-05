IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Capitol Police chief testifies on 'significant improvements' made since January 6

    05:49
  • UP NEXT

    Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan speaks out before federal prison sentence

    03:08

  • Fox News' Sean Hannity's text messages revealed, Capitol police prep for Jan. 6 anniversary

    02:28

  • Opponents of Texas abortion law ask Supreme Court to expedite challenge

    02:09

  • Freshman members of Congress reflect on January 6th insurrection

    02:31

  • A look back at the politics of 2021 – and a glimpse at what’s in store next year

    04:32

  • Supreme Court prepares for high-stakes term with cases on abortion rights

    03:05

  • Former President Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of Jan. 6 documents

    02:48

  • House committee calls on Rep. Jim Jordan to provide information on Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    03:29

  • Exclusive: ‘Havana Syndrome’ victim speaks out

    02:01

  • President Biden has a new White House puppy

    00:31

  • More witnesses set to face deposition by Jan. 6 committee

    02:42

  • D.C. attorney general files lawsuit against Proud Boys, Oath Keepers over Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    01:46

  • House finds Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress

    02:18

  • Jan. 6 committee votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress

    01:49

  • Jan. 6 committee recommends Mark Meadows for contempt of Congress

    04:15

  • Mark Meadows emails released to Jan. 6 committee reveal new details

    01:50

  • Supreme Court allows lawsuits against Texas abortion law

    01:31

  • Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows snubs Jan. 6 committee

    01:38

  • President Biden warns Putin against invading Ukraine during video call

    02:39

NBC News

Capitol Police chief testifies on 'significant improvements' made since January 6

05:49

U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger testified at a Senate hearing on the improvements his agency has made to increase security and safety at the Capitol since the Capitol riot on January 6.Jan. 5, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Capitol Police chief testifies on 'significant improvements' made since January 6

    05:49
  • UP NEXT

    Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan speaks out before federal prison sentence

    03:08

  • Fox News' Sean Hannity's text messages revealed, Capitol police prep for Jan. 6 anniversary

    02:28

  • Opponents of Texas abortion law ask Supreme Court to expedite challenge

    02:09

  • Freshman members of Congress reflect on January 6th insurrection

    02:31

  • A look back at the politics of 2021 – and a glimpse at what’s in store next year

    04:32

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All