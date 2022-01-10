Capitol riot, one year later: Rep. Andy Kim extended interview (Part 1)
01:59
Share this -
copied
A viral photo captured Rep. Andy Kim as he worked to clear debris in the aftermath of the Capitol attack. One year later, Lester Holt talks to the congressman about his first memories of January 6, and hearing about the security alerts. “It’s something that is inconceivable,” Kim says.Jan. 10, 2022
Now Playing
Capitol riot, one year later: Rep. Andy Kim extended interview (Part 1)
01:59
UP NEXT
Capitol riot, one year later: Rep. Andy Kim extended interview (Part 2)
02:40
Extended interview: Medal of Honor recipient Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee (Part 1)
04:47
Extended interview: Medal of Honor recipient Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee (Part 2)