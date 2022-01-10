IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Capitol riot, one year later: Rep. Andy Kim extended interview (Part 1)

A viral photo captured Rep. Andy Kim as he worked to clear debris in the aftermath of the Capitol attack. One year later, Lester Holt talks to the congressman about his first memories of January 6, and hearing about the security alerts. “It’s something that is inconceivable,” Kim says.Jan. 10, 2022

