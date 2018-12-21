Spectacular crash sends car flying into the air

Car crash in Slovakia sends vehicle flying into the air00:45
Incredibly, the driver in Slovakia escaped serious injury after he hit a ramp and flipped his BMW in midair.
Spectacular crash sends car flying into the air00:45
London’s Gatwick Airport resumes flights after 36-hour drone shutdown00:50
Fistfight breaks out in Ukraine’s parliament, again00:59
'Stupid woman': British lawmaker accused of slurring Theresa May02:21
Miss Spain makes history as first transgender Miss Universe competitor01:17
Macron pays respects at Strasbourg Christmas market01:00